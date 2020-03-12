You are here

Australia: Shares slump 7.4% on Thursday, worst drop since 2008

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 3:18 PM

Australian stocks plunged 7.4 per cent on Thursday, the worst one-day drop since the financial crisis in 2008, hammered by fears over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The ASX 200 tumbled 421.3 points to end at 5,304.6 after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe, while an US$11 billion stimulus unveiled by Canberra to counter the virus outbreak failed to raise investor confidence.

Travel-related stocks were among the biggest losers with Webjet down 20 per cent, Flight Centre off 19.6 per cent and Qantas losing 9.9 per cent. AFP

