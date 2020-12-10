You are here

Australia: Shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 2:10 PM

Australian shares snapped a seven-day rally on Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the red, as a fall in global equities overnight coupled with geopolitical tensions with China weighed on sentiment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7 per cent to close at 6,683.1, after adding nearly 5 per cent in the last seven sessions.

Tensions between Australia and China escalated further after Beijing said it would temporarily impose anti-subsidy fees on some Australian wine imports from Dec 11.

Meanwhile, sources said Australia was seeking to boost demand for its cotton from countries such as Vietnam as tensions with China threaten to leave Canberra with large stockpiles.

"The market is due to have a breather and the increased tariff additions by China and the restrictions on some of our exports has been a catalyst for this decline," said Doug James, senior client advisor at Novus Capital.

Troubled winemaker Treasury Wine Estates fell over 2 per cent.

Analysts also warned that restrictions by China on more Australian products could be seen in the coming days.

"The way the geopolitics is playing out, we can expect more Australian products going to China to be taxed on to," said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

Among the sectors, gold stocks fell the most, losing nearly 4 per cent following a steep sell-off in bullion prices on Wednesday, as a breakthrough in US fiscal stimulus negotiations remained elusive.

The mining sub-index snapped a seven-day rally to fall 0.8 per cent, dragged down by gold miners.

Shares of travel-related firms such as Qantas Airways and Sydney Airport Holdings declined after UK and US health regulators issued allergy warning on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Appen was the top loser on the benchmark, shedding 12 per cent, after the artificial intelligence firm trimmed its earnings forecast.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent following three straight sessions of gains.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for