You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares steady as energy gains offset gold plunge; NZ up

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 3:32 PM

file6yqwa0ulcpw1whf6kvd.jpg
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.04 per cent or 2.5 points to 6,724.1 at the close of trade.
AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed little changed on Friday, as gains in energy stocks offset a sell-off in gold miners after price of the precious metal slumped overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.04 per cent or 2.5 points to 6,724.1 at the close of trade. The index posted a weekly gain of 0.8 per cent.

US stock indexes closed at record highs and safe-haven demand for gold tumbled on Wednesday amid signals of progress in trade talks, however, the enthusiasm did not spill into Asian markets.

News that the "phase one" trade deal faces fierce internal opposition in the White House and from outside advisers weighed on most Asian bourses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Australia, losses were dominated by gold miners, which had their worst session in almost three years following a 2 per cent plunge in the precious metal's prices earlier on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on trade optimism

Newcrest Mining, the country's biggest-listed gold miner, slumped 4.6 per cent, while Northern Star Resources lost 6.6 per cent.

The country's biggest independent oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum rose 2 per cent after it raised the estimate for dry gas reserves at its Scarborough project, which it counts as a major growth driver in the next decade.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8 per cent, or 81.92 points, to finish the session at 10,876.98. The index recorded a weekly gain of 1.1 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 03:27 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on...

Nov 8, 2019 03:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings gets debt moratorium until February

THE High Court of Singapore has granted a debt moratorium to mainboard-listed Koon Holdings and its subsidiary Koon...

Nov 8, 2019 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Y Ventures queried by SGX after shares jump 18%

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday queried Catalist-listed Y Ventures on its unusual trading activity, the third...

Nov 8, 2019 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Julius Baer names new South-east Asia private banking head

JULIUS Baer has appointed former Goldman Sachs Singapore CEO Jason Moo as its new Singapore-based head of private...

Nov 8, 2019 02:36 PM
Stocks

Total securities market turnover up 9% m-o-m to S$21.6b in October: SGX

MARKET activity amongst Asian equities in October was marked broadly by a return of risk appetite, amid signs of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly