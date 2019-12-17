You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares struggle to advance as financials temper China optimism

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 10:16 AM

nz_ASX_171219.jpg
Australian shares managed to gain modestly on Tuesday, as a troubled financial sector and steep tumble in gold stocks offset upbeat data from China, the country's biggest trading partner.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares managed to gain modestly on Tuesday, as a troubled financial sector and steep tumble in gold stocks offset upbeat data from China, the country's biggest trading partner.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1 per cent, or 5.9 points, at 6,855.6, as of 0037 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.6 per cent firmer on Monday.

Data on Monday showed that China's industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in November, offering further impetus to risk appetite.

Sentiment got a further boost after a top White House adviser said late Monday the "phase-one" trade deal between the United States and China has been "absolutely completed," adding that US exports to China will double under the agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the positive cues, gains were limited as deep losses in gold miners and the 'Big Four' banks added pressure to the index.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares post best gain in 7 months on rate cut hopes, trade optimism

Safe-haven gold stocks slumped nearly 2 per cent, with top gold miner Newcrest Mining falling 1.7 per cent, while Evolution Mining and Saracen Mineral Holdings shed 2.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Financial stocks continued to be plagued by regulatory troubles.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp marked their worst session in nearly two weeks after a banking regulator said it will investigate the lender over the recent money laundering allegations it faces.

Adding to woes, the regulator said Westpac will be required to hold an extra A$500 million in capital to reflect its increased operational risk profile.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ticked down while its 2019 AGM proceedings were underway.

In an address to shareholders, chief executive officer Shayne Elliott said the lender was not aware of any impending litigation by the country's regulator, AUSTRAC, regarding its money-laundering controls.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.4 per cent, while National Australia Bank dipped.

Helping limit losses on the main bourse were index heavyweights BHP Group and rival Rio Tinto, which added 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group tacked on 1.2 per cent.

On the downside, rare earths miner Lynas Corp dropped nearly 6 per cent to its worst session since August, after the company failed to secure approval from a Malaysian regulator to increase its lanthanide concentrate processing limit for 2019.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 per cent to 11,277.16.

New Zealand-listed shares of Westpac slipped 1 per cent, while dairy company Synlait Milk lost 0.4 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 10:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian regulator investigates Westpac directors, executives after scandal

[SYDNEY] Australia's banking regulator will use its increased investigative powers for the first time to examine...

Dec 17, 2019 09:48 AM
Companies & Markets

Less than a fifth of Old Noble shareholders have completed steps to get new shares

LESS than one-fifth of "Old Noble" shareholders who initially registered with apointee trustee, Lucid Issuer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose soon after opening on Tuesday morning following a third straight record close on...

Dec 17, 2019 09:45 AM
Banking & Finance

ANZ chairman says bank can meet capital requirements without fresh money

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group chairman David Gonski said on Tuesday the lender is confident it...

Dec 17, 2019 09:38 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound falls on report Johnson planning new Brexit deadline

[TOKYO] The British pound fell on Tuesday after reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking a hard line on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly