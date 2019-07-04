You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares surge to highest since Nov 2007; New Zealand at another peak

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 10:40 AM

ASXstocks(Bloomberg)_0.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares surged to their highest in more than 11-1/2 years on Thursday as further signs of weakness in the US economy raised expectations the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

At 0142 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7 per cent, or 44.40 points to 6,729.60, tracking record highs in US stocks overnight.

The benchmark extended gains into a fourth straight session, and was about 120 points shy of its all-time high touched in 2007.

US stocks surged, and treasury yields plunged after data showed the US trade deficit in May jumped to a five-month high while services sector data for June showed a slowdown in activity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financial stocks rose 1 per cent, giving the biggest boost to the Australian benchmark, with the Big Four banks all firming more than 1 per cent. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group led those gains with 1.3 per cent.

Hopes for a third Australian rate cut in 2019 were bolstered after May retail sales data disappointed and job vacancies fell from record highs.

ANZ, Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia said they were exploring blockchain technology through a partnership with IBM and shopping mall owner Scentre Group.

Shares of Scentre rose 2 per cent. A recent rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted real estate stocks on the prospect of increased lending.

Retirement home operator Aveo Group was among the market's largest gainers after confirming it was in talks for a possible takeover by the real estate investment arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The stock rose more than 4 per cent.

Large mining stocks edged lower on profit-taking. BHP Group and Rio Tinto, which advanced the past three sessions, both fell more than 0.3 per cent.

The stocks, which had surged tracking record-high iron ore prices, weighed on the mining subindex, which fell about 0.5 per cent.

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals was the largest loser on the ASX 200, shedding 4.8 per cent.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index, which closed at record highs the past two days, climbed 0.2 per cent on Thursday to intraday record of 10,563.550.

Support came from the local stocks of Australian banks. Westpac Banking and ANZ were up 0.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)
5 Hot stock: SembMarine down 7.8% by midday after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit

Must Read

file73lceg35six3hg4k344.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposit rules, Singapore Savings Bonds demand wanes

file6v4ezwptyvbum9xq1d1.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in June, while prices inched up 0.1%

Jul 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: EH-Reit, Addvalue Tech, Chip Eng Seng, Hiap Seng Engineering, Eneco Energy

nwy_christine_030719_44_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF; Tharman on shortlist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening