You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares trade flat ahead of RBA policy meeting minutes

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 9:51 AM

nz_asx_150920.jpg
Australian shares traded largely flat on Tuesday as caution ahead of the release of minutes from the central bank's September policy meeting offset hopes of more easing in coronavirus curbs in the state of Victoria.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded largely flat on Tuesday as caution ahead of the release of minutes from the central bank's September policy meeting offset hopes of more easing in coronavirus curbs in the state of Victoria.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose marginally to 5,902.9 by 0030 GMT, after gaining as much as 0.3 per cent earlier.

Investors are now eyeing the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes from its Sept 1 meeting for clues about its future course of action after Governor Philip Lowe had hinted at additional policy measures.

Meanwhile, Australia's second-most populous state Victoria reported no deaths on Tuesday that raised hopes of a further easing of restrictions in the state, just a day after the state began gradual easing in its capital Melbourne.

Among shares and sectors, the mining index, heavily-reliant on exports to China, was the top boost to the index, helped by an overnight rise in Dalian iron ore futures.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end higher as miners lead, virus cases abate

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aiding sentiment was a likely increase in China's industrial output in August for a fifth consecutive month, indicating a gradual recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Global miners BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group advanced as much as 1.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

But a near 1 per cent cut in heavyweight financial stocks capped the gains for the benchmark, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp losing up to 0.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent to 11,816.48. It gained as much as 0.5 per cent during the session.

Local shares of Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp were up as much as 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, a survey showed consumer confidence in New Zealand in the third quarter slipped to its lowest level seen 2008.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia to maintain 'highly accommodative settings': minutes

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank will maintain its "highly accommodative settings" as long as required and will...

Sep 15, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday's session with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday after putting on more than one per cent over the...

Sep 15, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Economic output in developing Asia to shrink for first time in nearly six decades: ADB

[MANILA] The coronavirus pandemic will cause economic output in "developing Asia" to shrink for the first time in...

Sep 15, 2020 09:37 AM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT's Jakarta malls remain open with 50% visitor cap during second lockdown

AS Jakarta enters a partial lockdown for the second time, Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) seven malls...

Sep 15, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining about 0.2 per cent or 5.41...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Alibaba's entry might affect Grab-Gojek merger talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.