Australian stocks plunged more than 7 per cent on Monday, its worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis on fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus and plummeting oil prices.

[SYDNEY] Australian stocks plunged more than 7 per cent on Monday, its worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis on fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus and plummeting oil prices.

The benchmark ASX 200 slumped 7.33 per cent or 455.60 points to close at 5,760.60, while the broader All Ordinaries lost 7.40 per cent or 465.10 points to finish at 5,822,40. AFP