You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares dip as banks fall on CBA spin-off plans; NZ treads water

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 4:01 PM

[BENGALURU]  Australian shares slipped on Monday as declines in banks offset gains in materials and energy stocks after Commonwealth Bank of Australia stepped up plans to spin off its wealth management business as the industry grapples with a series of scandals.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 per cent or 14.8 points to 6,210.40 at the close of trade, not far from its best close in more than 10 years struck last week. The benchmark declined 0.1 per cent on Friday.

Index heavyweight Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Monday it would step up plans to offload its wealth management businesses as it looks to become a smaller lending-focused bank, as well as announcing an overhaul of its executive ranks.

The announcement drove Australia's top lender's stock 2.3 per cent lower, making it the biggest drag on the benchmark.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The negative sentiment clouding CBA hit the wider financials sector, which slid 1 per cent. Others members of the "Big Four" fell between 0.6-1.1 per cent.

But the benchmark's fall was restricted by a rally in materials and energy stocks, underpinned by higher commodities and oil prices.

Global miner BHP firmed 1.4 per cent and was the biggest boost to the benchmark, while its rival Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 1 per cent

Meanwhile, Woodside Petroleum Ltd gained 1.5 per cent and was the dominant gainer among energy stocks.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 3.13 points to finish the session at 8,996.24.

Dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd fell 2.5 per cent and was the biggest drag on the main index.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 Hysteria, Coined
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening