You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares end at 1-month high as Sino-US trade talks lift mood; NZ rises

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 2:59 PM

BP_ASX_050919_43.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended a three-day losing streak to close at a one-month high on Thursday, as confirmation of US-China trade talks cheered investors, while soaring crude oil prices powered energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.9 per cent at 6,613.2 points. The benchmark fell 0.3 per cent on Wednesday.

Oil prices, which had risen more than 4 per cent overnight and dipped slightly in early Asian trade, rebounded after China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October in Washington.

China's commerce ministry also said its trade team will consult with their US counterparts in mid-September in preparation for the meeting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Leadings gains on the benchmark index, energy stocks jumped 1.4 per cent, with its biggest player Woodside Petroleum marking its best day in over two months, while engineering services provider WorleyParsons added 4.1 per cent.

Financial stocks also provided a boost to the local benchmark, rising 1 per cent to a more than three-week high. The country's "Big Four" banks gained between 0.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent.

But Australian-listed shares of British lender CYBG Plc slumped 20.3 per cent, making it the top decliner on the benchmark index, after the company said it expected to increase provisions for legacy payment protection insurance costs.

The mining sector closed marginally higher as gains were capped by a 0.7 per cent fall in shares of BHP Group, the mining sub-index's largest constituent and the country's biggest firm by market value, as it traded ex-dividend.

Amid an overall improvement is risk appetite, gold miners lost their sheen due to the reduced safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Top gold miners Newcrest Mining and St Barbara shed 0.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.9 per cent to finish at 11,106.67.

Electricity retailer Meridian Energy and Vital Healthcare Property Trust were the top performers on the benchmark, strengthening 3 per cent each. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

Sep 5, 2019
Real Estate

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan in 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly