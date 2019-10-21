You are here

Australian shares end flat

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 3:39 PM

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed flat at 6,652.50, having given up 0.5 per cent on Friday.
[SYDNEY] Australian shares were shackled on Monday by Brexit uncertainty, with declines in the tech and energy sectors largely offsetting gains in mining stocks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to put his Brexit withdrawal deal to the UK parliament on Saturday was derailed after lawmakers voted to withhold a decision on the agreement, forcing him to seek a third postponement of Britain's departure from the bloc.

Stephen Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec, said the uncertainty surrounding Brexit is just adding another layer of concern in a slowing global economy.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.04 per cent to 11,062.75.

