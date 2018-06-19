You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares end flat as materials slide; NZ slumps

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 3:34 PM

colin-asx-19.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU]  Australian shares closed flat on Tuesday as a sharp fall in materials stocks offset gains in healthcare stocks and banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index erased early gains to finish two points lower at 6,102.10. The benchmark added 0.2 per cent on Monday.

Materials accounted for most of the losses on Tuesday, hurt by a sharp fall in iron ore prices.

Global miner BHP fell 1 per cent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 2.2 per cent to a two-week low.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Conversely, healthcare stocks led the gainers, with pharmaceutical firm CSL Ltd rising 2.7 per cent to a record high, while bionic ear maker Cochlear Ltd climbed 1.1 per cent.

Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist with Blue Ocean Equities, said healthcare stocks were benefiting from a weaker local currency as they were global players.

The Australian dollar sank to its lowest in a year on Tuesday.

Banks also rose, with index heavyweight Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 0.3 per cent, while Macquarie Group Ltd firmed about 1.8 per cent to a record high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slumped 1.2 per cent or 111 points to finish the session at 8,863.

Utilities and telecommunication services stocks accounted for most of the losses, with Spark New Zealand Ltd dipping about 3 per cent, its biggest drop in nearly three months, while Mercury NZ Ltd slid 3.9 per cent to its lowest since June 5.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening