You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares end near three-week high; NZ high on a2 Milk

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 2:36 PM

colin-ASX-14.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed near a three-week high on Tuesday, led by gains in banks, while resources stocks advanced on higher commodities prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 per cent or 47.40 points to 6,299.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark slipped 0.4 per cent on Monday.

Australia's "big four" banks led the way on Tuesday after announcements from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd bolstered investors' appetite for financial stocks.

ANZ jumped 1.6 per cent to a nine-month high after reporting a 36 per cent fall in impaired assets in the third quarter due to stricter credit controls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, NAB rose 1.5 per cent to its highest since July 27 after investors took in stride a 3 per cent fall in third-quarter cash profit.

James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut, said the result was in line with market expectations and the provisions they had flagged were not as severe as the market had expected.

A recovery in gold prices, coupled with higher Chinese iron ore futures drove up the demand for materials stocks, pushing the metals and mining index 0.8 per cent higher.

Global miner BHP firmed 1.5 per cent, while Newcrest Mining Ltd rose 0.8 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.30 per cent or 26.90 points to finish the session at 8,971.94.

Dairy firm a2 Milk Company Ltd rose 3.6 per cent to a more than four-week high, dominating the gains on the benchmark. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71fx5898c7s10ukofka6.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Vienna replaces Melbourne as world's most liveable city; Singapore slips back behind Hong Kong

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

nz-propnex-140818.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex strikes master franchise deal in Vietnam, takes 25% stake in franchisee

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening