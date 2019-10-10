You are here

Australian shares flat as investors wait for outcome of crucial trade talks

Thu, Oct 10, 2019

Australian shares closed flat on Thursday as uncertainty over the outcome of US-China trade talks kept most investors on the sidelines, with small gains in financial stocks outweighing losses in resources.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the day at 6,547.1. The benchmark lost 0.7 per cent on Wednesday.

Sentiment had dampened following a report that the Chinese delegation was planning to cut short its Washington visit, but a separate report later in the day stating that both nations may resolve some of their disputes provided some relief to markets.

The likelihood of a partial deal remains a more likely scenario than a broad agreement as both economies show signs of slowing down.

Financial stocks tipped higher, helped by gains from Macquarie Group which rose 1 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5 per cent lower, down for a second session, losing 54 points to finish at 10,886.73.

