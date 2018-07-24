You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares gain as commodity prices support materials; NZ edges up

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 3:28 PM

file6yqwa0uxvk9y987ukvd.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Tuesday as firmer commodity prices re-invigorated material stocks, while financial stocks tracked their Wall Street peers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 per cent, or 38.2 points to 6,265.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.9 per cent on Monday.

A rise in commodity prices helped the metals and mining index rise 1.4 per cent, with BHP leading the gains.

BHP rose 1.7 per cent as investors brushed off news on Monday that the global miner had been served with a class action lawsuit over the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

London copper prices were buoyed by news that labour negotiations at Chile's Escondida mine, the world's biggest copper mine and run by BHP, were deadlocked with no sign of progress.

Australian financials were the second-biggest boost to the ASX 200, with the sector index up 0.4 per cent, as investors took comfort from the low likelihood of the Reserve Bank of Australia raising its rates - unlike many other central banks which are seen on a tightening path.

Speculation that the Bank of Japan is debating measures to scale back its massive monetary stimulus has roiled bond markets and lifted long-term borrowing costs globally, helping to support U.S. financials overnight.

"The cheapest sector and the biggest sector is the financials so we are seeing buying into that," Mathan Somasundaram, a Blue Ocean Equities market portfolio strategist.

Investment bank Macquarie Group rose 1.3 per cent, while among the "Big Four" banks, ANZ inched higher.

A surge in Australian wine exports to China helped Treasury Wine Estates jump 5.5 per cent, at a time when frayed relations between the two countries have led to customs delays for Australian wine.

A late surge from Fletcher Building and a2 Milk Company pushed New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index up 0.3 per cent, to 8,901.32.

a2 Milk closed 1.4 per cent higher, snapping a run of heavy losses, while Fletcher rose 2.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS launches new property marketplace

Anurag Avula CEO Shopmatic (002)_Landscape.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Shopmatic captures emerging market growth with a little help from its friends

Jul 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust, Citic Envirotech, Vard, Ascott Reit, Yoma Strategic

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening