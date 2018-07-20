You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares propped up by financials amid global trade tensions; NZ up

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 3:15 PM

file6yqwa0uxvk9y987ukvd.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended the week higher thanks to gains in financials, even as Friday's session was buffeted by an earlier slide in the Chinese yuan and concerns over escalating global trade tensions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 23.2 points, or 0.37 per cent to 6,285.9, and tacked on 0.3 per cent for the week. The benchmark rose 0.3 per cent on Thursday.

A volatile day of trade for the yuan stoked fears that Beijing's currency management could become the next flash point in the trade dispute with the United States. The Chinese currency managed to bounce in afternoon trade on suspected selling of dollars by state-owned banks.

Investors are keeping a wary eye on the European Union as it readies a set of retaliatory tariffs on US imports. Officials from the EU Trade Commission are due to arrive in Washington next week for trade talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are seeing our banks being bought as a safety trade coming out of global Asian markets and that's a dominating factor that's supporting our market at this point," said Mathan Somasundaram, a Blue Ocean Equities market portfolio strategist.

Financials, comprising of the benchmark's top constituents, drove the index higher, with the 'Big Four' banks pulling their weight.

The main financial index climbed 0.5 per cent, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia up 0.7 per cent.

The Australian market has been fairly resilient in the face of intensifying global trade tensions, and has risen over the last few months even as many regional markets took a hit.

Commodity prices came under pressure overnight from fund selling amid concerns the trade dispute between the United States and China will spillover into lower demand for metals.

Bearing the brunt of the weakness in prices, the mining index slid 1.5 per cent, with BHP the biggest drag with a 2 per cent loss.

Gold prices slipped for a sixth session and hovered near a one-year low, as a stronger dollar and rising US interest rates pull investors away from the traditional safe-heaven.

That has led to heavy selling of gold stocks, with the main index down nearly 6 per cent this week.

Saracen Mineral Holdings and Northern Star Resources led the losses on Friday, down 3.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the week on a positive note, reversing losses earlier in the session to close 0.4 per cent, or 37.95 points higher at 8,955.54.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd and Ryman Healthcare led the gains, up around 2 per cent each.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_lim-200718 (1).jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening