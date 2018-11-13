You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares pulled lower by banks, commodity firms; NZ also down

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 3:40 PM

colin-asx-13.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tumbled on Tuesday, as banks and commodity stocks bore the brunt of a selloff after a slide on Wall Street sapped global risk sentiment.

Most equity markets in Asia recouped some of their losses on media reports China's top trade negotiator was preparing to visit the United States as investors watched for signs of a de-escalation in their trade war.

But selling in Australia failed to ease off, with the S&P/ASX 200 index closing down 1.8 per cent or 5,834.20 points at its lowest in a week.

The benchmark rose 0.3 per cent on Monday, though the broader market has lost ground this year on worries about slowing global growth, lower profits and a weakening Chinese economy - Australia's biggest trading partner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financial stocks accounted for most of the index's fall and lost 2.2 per cent, with sector heavyweight Westpac Banking Corp giving up 5.4 per cent, as it traded ex-dividend.

Fellow "big four" banks retreated between 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Downbeat metals and mining stocks also dragged the market to close nearly 2 per cent lower, hurt by softer iron ore prices.

The world's biggest miner BHP Billiton declined 1.7 per cent, while rival Rio Tinto fell 2.5 per cent.

Energy stocks fell nearly 2 per cent, reversing course after Monday's gains, as oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) not to cut supply.

Healthcare stocks also reversed course to close lower at 2.6 per cent, after four straight sessions of gains.

Hearing device maker Cochlear Ltd fell 4.2 per cent. The company announced plans of investing up to A$21 million ($15.14 million)in Israeli-Belgium co Nyxoah S.A, which specilaizes in providing treatment for sleep disorder.

Technology stocks, declined 2.6 per cent, in line with their peers on Wall Street. Wisetech Global and Computershare Ltd shed more than 3 per cent each.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell nearly 1 per cent to finish the session at 8,861.52.

Westpac's New Zealand shares led losses, down 5.5 per cent. Ryman Healthcare Ltd fell 4.4 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline

Must Read

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

ComfortDelGro to introduce DC Fast Charging for EVs.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sets up first electric car fast charger for public use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening