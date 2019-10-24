You are here

Australian shares supported by energy, mining firms; NZ edges down

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 - 4:00 PM

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3 per cent or 20.5 points to 6,693.6, having ended little changed Wednesday.
AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares advanced on Thursday supported by the resources sector thanks in part to sharp overnight gains in oil prices, while a mixed bag of corporate results lent an air of caution to the trading session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3 per cent or 20.5 points to 6,693.6, having ended little changed Wednesday.

Energy stocks were the among the best performers on the benchmark, rising 1.5 per cent to its highest level since Sept 23.

Major miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto Ltd were up about 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent, buoying the metals & mining sub-index .

New Zealand shares was marginally lower, as utilities took a breather from the previous session's sharp sell-offs.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2 per cent or 22.27 points at 10,831.52, a day after it slumped more than 2 per cent and recorded its worst session in more than a year.

REUTERS

