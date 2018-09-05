Australia's economy strengthens as consumers lift spending

Australia's economy grew by 0.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, as exports, consumer and government spending strengthened, official data showed Wednesday.

[SYDNEY] Australia's economy grew by 0.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, as exports, consumer and government spending strengthened, official data showed Wednesday.

The growth between April-June took the annual rate of expansion to 3.4 per cent, above market expectations, after the previous quarter's year-on-year reading of 3.1 per cent.

The Australian dollar jumped almost half a cent to 72.17 US cents in response.

AFP