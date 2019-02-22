You are here

Home > Stocks

Banks, consumer shares pull Australia's main index higher; NZ flat

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 2:52 PM

[BENGALURU]  Australian shares ended higher on Friday as a signal from the central bank that the next move in interest rates could be well be an increase helped financial stocks notch a second day of gains, offsetting declines in commodity-backed shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.46 per cent to 6,167.30 at the close of trade. On the week, it gained about 1.7 per cent.

Speaking a day Australia posted reported robust jobs data, the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the next move in rates could be upwards, while giving a reassurance that a steep property downturn was unlikely to derail domestic momentum.

Financial stocks reacted positively, with the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank ending the day over 1 per cent higher, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group climbed 0.7 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The other two "Big Four" banks, Westpac and National Australia Bank, ended flat.

Consumer-focused shares were also among the top advancers, with conglomerate Wesfarmers up for a second straight session, while the country's biggest retailer Woolworths rallied 1.1 per cent.

Its rival Coles closed about 1.7 per cent higher.

However, overall gains were capped by commodity-driven sectors' lacklustre performance.

The Australian mining index fell 0.2 per cent, pulled down by heavyweight BHP Group's 0.4 per cent decline.

Also casting a cloud over sentiment was a Reuters report on Thursday that customs at China's Dalian port banned imports of Australian coal and would cap overall coal imports from all sources.

The report knocked coal miners Stanmore Coal and New Hope Corp 2 per cent and 3.6 per cent lower.

Synlait Milk Ltd led gains in New Zealand, rising 3.3 per cent and boosting the consumer staples sector.

Utilities were the top gaining sector on the main board with electricity generator Meridian Energy closing 2.2 per cent higher.

However, gains elsewhere were offset by declines in energy and telecom shares.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed on the day but closed the week up 0.7 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

uob.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

ak_ocbc_2202.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

wc-swf-2202.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Demographics, tech and sustainability are key trends for sovereign wealth funds to watch: UBS-IMD white paper

SL_uob_220219_31.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, OCBC, Sevak, HRnetGroup, Nordic Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening