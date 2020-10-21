You are here

Home > Stocks

Cathay Pacific shares rises over 3% after announcing restructuring plan

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 10:55 AM

nz_cathay_211054.jpg
Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways jumped more than 3 per cent after the Hong Kong flagship carrier announced a restructuring plan involving jobs cuts and a decision to end its regional Cathay Dragon brand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways jumped more than 3 per cent after the Hong Kong flagship carrier announced a restructuring plan involving jobs cuts and a decision to end its regional Cathay Dragon brand.

The stock climbed as high as HK$5.92, up 3.5 per cent from the previous close. That compared to a 0.5 per cent gain in the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Cathay Pacific said on Wednesday it would cut 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 10:56 AM
Life & Culture

Asia's biggest film fest opens as a shadow of its usual self

[BUSAN] Asia's biggest annual film festival started in South Korea Wednesday at a fraction of its usual scale, but...

Oct 21, 2020 10:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

KEPPEL Corp's asset management arm Keppel Capital on Wednesday said it has launched the Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund...

Oct 21, 2020 10:30 AM
Transport

Wizz Air CEO expects smaller airline industry after pandemic

[LONDON] The world will have a smaller airline industry as a result of the coronavirus crisis with many privately...

Oct 21, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan must act swiftly if pandemic delays Japan's recovery: Sakurai

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank must take "swift and...

Oct 21, 2020 10:02 AM
Real Estate

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

[NEW YORK] JC Penney has formalised a planned sale to its bankruptcy lenders and biggest landlords, but must first...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Jurong Innovation District has S$420m new investments

The Pines members unswayed by offer for Laguna club membership

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for