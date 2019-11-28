You are here

Home > Stocks

Cautious optimism pulls Australian, NZ shares off record peaks

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 4:06 PM

WH_asx_231284.jpg
Australian and New Zealand shares retreated from record levels touched earlier on Thursday, but closed firmer as investors hope Washington and Beijing can work around differences on Hong Kong and sign a highly anticipated trade deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian and New Zealand shares retreated from record levels touched earlier on Thursday, but closed firmer as investors hope Washington and Beijing can work around differences on Hong Kong and sign a highly anticipated trade deal.

China's Foreign Ministry warned the United States of unspecified "firm counter measures" after President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

After climbing to their highest intraday peak ever of 6,879.5, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index eased to close 0.2 per cent firmer at 6,864.

Renewed optimism of a trade deal, albeit, an initial one, has buoyed global markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The next round of US tariffs on Chinese goods is due to take effect on Dec 15.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares lifted by iron ore miners, but Westpac weighs

The Australian benchmark is on track for its best week since early-February, though volumes on Thursday were at their lowest this week, signalling cautious optimism among investors.

Telstra Corp helped drive some of the gains, closing 4 per cent firmer. Credit Suisse had upgraded the telecom provider, citing its strong performance in a slowing market.

In the banking space, Westpac Banking Corp offered to refund investors who bought new shares weeks before a bombshell lawsuit accused the lender of millions of breaches of money laundering laws, sending its shares down 0.4 per cent.

Summing up the intense scrutiny the big banks find themselves in - the life insurance arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia was convicted of 87 counts of cold-calling offences but fined less than half of the maximum penalty allowed. The company's shares dipped 0.1 per cent on Thursday.

The neighbouring S&P/NZX 50 index, New Zealand's benchmark, was set for its best week since September.

The benchmark closed 0.8 per cent higher, after rising 1.4 per cent to a record intraday high of 11,273.22.

Trading will likely be subdued on Friday given the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States providing little cues for further moves.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 04:12 PM
Transport

UK transport firm Go-Ahead sees lower annual financial performance from regional buses

[BENGALURU] British transport company Go-Ahead Group on Thursday slightly lowered its expectations for its regional...

Nov 28, 2019 03:39 PM
Consumer

Drugmakers cut prices 61% to get on coveted China list

[BEIJING] Drugmakers including AstraZeneca and Roche Holding agreed to cut prices of some of their newest innovative...

Nov 28, 2019 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Utico rescue deal may fail as Hyflux lenders oppose nTan adviser fees: Debtwire

THE restructuring agreement just signed this week between debt-ridden Hyflux and white knight Utico might fall...

Nov 28, 2019 03:14 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks fall as Hong Kong tensions rekindle trade deal worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares lost ground on Thursday as investors worried about the prospects of a US-China trade...

Nov 28, 2019 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

It's getting more expensive to eat, and economists are worried

[SINGAPORE] Food prices are climbing fast in the world's biggest emerging markets, posing a possible inflation...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly