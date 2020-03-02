You are here

Home > Stocks

China cuts IPO red tape as new securities law takes effect

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 6:32 AM

[BEIJING] China's new securities law which simplifies regulations for stock exchange listings and tightens sanctions on insider trading came into force on Sunday.

The revised legislation, which was adopted at the end of last year, was "a milestone in the country's capital market reform", the official Xinhua news agency said.

It cuts red tape for initial public offerings (IPOs), which no longer need prior approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Companies are also no longer required to be profitable before listing but must provide precise financial information.

Chinese authorities have recently begun initiatives to attract listings by large tech firms.

SEE ALSO

K-pop sensation BTS's label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: reports

In July, the Shanghai Stock Exchange launched its Nasdaq-style STAR board for technology stocks. The platform is responsible for registering IPO requests.

The amended securities law also offers better protection for minority investors and requires companies to establish dispute resolution mechanisms to address shareholder grievances and improve transparency.

Companies found guilty of making false or misleading statements or withholding important information from shareholders are liable to face penalties ranging from one to 10 million yuan (S$199,000 to S$2 million).

The law also includes tougher punishments for securities fraud and insider trading.

Individuals found guilty of insider trading will be fined two to 10 times the value of their ill-gotten gains.

Financial sector employees, including regulators and those who work for brokerages or stock exchanges, are also barred from securities trading for their own account.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 06:35 AM
Transport

Israeli airline eyes mass job cuts over coronavirus

[JERUSALEM] Israeli airline El Al said Sunday it was considering firing 1,000 staff out of its total workforce of...

Mar 2, 2020 06:33 AM
Government & Economy

UK government says 12 new positive tests for coronavirus, total now 35

[LONDON] British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing...

Mar 2, 2020 06:25 AM
Stocks

Gulf bourses dive as virus hits oil price

[DUBAI] Stock markets in the oil-rich Gulf states plunged on Sunday over fears about the impact of the novel...

Mar 2, 2020 06:20 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia reports four new coronavirus cases including Khazanah Nasional staff

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in...

Mar 2, 2020 06:18 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi economy grows just 0.3% in 2019 as oil sector shrinks

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.3 per cent in 2019 as the oil sector contracted...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.