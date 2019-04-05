You are here

Home > Stocks

China, Hong Kong, Taiwan: Markets closed for holiday

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 9:39 AM

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Apr 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kingboard Copper Foil, SLB Development, SMJ International, Nam Cheong, Oceanus

BP_Samuel Tsien_050419_29.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% rise in pay to S$10.7m for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening