You are here

Home > Stocks

China punishes lenders for channelling money into stocks: State media

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 12:45 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's banking watchdog has punished two lenders for illegally channelling money into the stock market, the official Securities Times said on Friday, a possible signal that this year's sharp share gains are prompting regulators to tight supervision. Also on Friday, one of China's biggest brokerages, Citic Securities, issued a rare "sell" rating. It made that call for the Shanghai-listed shares of People's Insurance Group of China (PICC), citing frothy valuations.

China's main share indexes both fell nearly three per cent on Friday morning, but remain up more than 20 per cent this year.

The Securities Times said the Taizhou branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) on Thursday fined two local lenders for lax loan supervision, which led to the banks' money illegally flowing into the stock market.

The Chinese government bans the use of loans to bet on stocks, but there are signs of banks' money increasingly flowing into stocks via shadow lenders or consumer borrowings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese regulators have so far appeared positive toward rising risk appetites, as Beijing needs a vibrant stock market to help fund the struggling private sector as well as technology start-ups.

Although the fines against the two lenders are small - 300,000 yuan (US$44,643) and 250,000 yuan respectively - the penalty could signal regulators' concern over sharp gains against the backdrop of an economic slowdown. (US$1 = 6.7200 Chinese yuan) 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening