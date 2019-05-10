You are here

Home > Stocks

China: State funds prop up stocks after slump from Trump tariff hike

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 4:08 PM

ak_chstocks_1005.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese state-backed funds were active in buying domestic equities on Friday after they had slumped in the wake of the Trump administration imposing the biggest hit yet to China's exports to the US.

State funds jumped in after the lunch break, when the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent after being up as much as 2.6 per cent in the morning session, according to two people familiar with the matter.

That helps explain the sharp V in intraday trading, one of them said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

By 2.26pm, the Shanghai Composite was back up 3 per cent. By contrast, Japanese shares - which had also risen in the Asian morning session - closed down in the wake of the escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beijing vowed to take necessary "counter-measures" against the increase in American tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on more than US$200 billion of Chinese goods, though officials have yet to detail the steps.

Investors may also be looking for any broader policy response to cushion the country's economy, all the more so after data on Thursday showed a slowdown in credit growth for April.

State-backed funds were already reported to be active earlier this week, when Chinese stocks cratered in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump's Sunday tweet threatening to raise tariffs. The measures weren't enough to forestall a 5.6 per cent slide in the Shanghai Composite on Monday, the biggest tumble since February 2016.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn't immediately respond to a faxed request for comment on any measures to prop up stocks on Friday.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

AK_dt_1005.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Global Income Note raises over S$1b in 3 months

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC joins Singapore lenders facing slowdown in home loans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening