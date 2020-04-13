You are here

China: Stocks fall at Monday's open

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Chinese stocks opened lower on Monday as investors moved into profit-taking following a recovery last week and after oil prices jumped on an international deal to cut output.
PHOTO: AFP

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.66 per cent, or 18.50 points, to 2,778.13.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.11 per cent, or 19.00 points, to 1,702.22.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

AFP

