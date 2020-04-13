China: Stocks fall at Monday's open

Chinese stocks opened lower on Monday as investors moved into profit-taking following a recovery last week and after oil prices jumped on an international deal to cut output.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.66 per cent, or 18.50 points, to 2,778.13.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.11 per cent, or 19.00 points, to 1,702.22.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

AFP