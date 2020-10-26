You are here
China: Stocks finish with losses
[SHANGHAI] Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory on Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while investors were keeping tabs on a policy meeting of the Communist Party this week.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.82 per cent, or 26.88 points, to 3,251.12, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.52 per cent, or 11.51 points, to 2,212.07.
Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes