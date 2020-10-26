You are here

China: Stocks finish with losses

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 4:30 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory on Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while investors were keeping tabs on a policy meeting of the Communist Party this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.82 per cent, or 26.88 points, to 3,251.12, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.52 per cent, or 11.51 points, to 2,212.07.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.

AFP

