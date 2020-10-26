China: Stocks finish with losses

[SHANGHAI] Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory on Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while investors were keeping tabs on a policy meeting of the Communist Party this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.82 per cent, or 26.88 points, to 3,251.12, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.52 per cent, or 11.51 points, to 2,212.07.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.

