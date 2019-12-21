You are here

Home > Stocks

China's state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 2:33 PM

rk_factory_211219.jpg
China's state-backed semiconductor fund announced plans to reduce holdings in some tech firms, even as foreign investors continued to add exposure to the country's tech sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's state-backed semiconductor fund announced plans to reduce holdings in some tech firms, even as foreign investors continued to add exposure to the country's tech sector.

The National Integrated Circuitry Investment Fund, also known as the "Big Fund", planned to cut its stakes in Gigadevice Semiconductor, chipmaker Shenzhen Goodix Technology and Hunan Goke Microelectronics by about one percentage point each, according to those companies' statements.

The state fund currently holds 9.7 per cent, 6.6 per cent and 15.6 per cent in the three companies respectively. It did not elaborate on why it wants to cut its holdings.

The plan comes after stellar stock gains this year, with Gigadevice Semiconductor, Shenzhen Goodix and Goke up 213 per cent, 160 per cent and 93 per cent respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreigners have spent a record 190 billion yuan (US$27.1 billion) via the Stock Connect so far in 2019 purchasing shares listed on the tech-heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Beijing set up the Big Fund to support its chip sector, and in October a new national semiconductor fund of 204.2 billion yuan was established as it further seeks tech self-sufficiency amid tighter U.S. scrutiny of Chinese tech firms.

China also launched the Nasdaq-style STAR Market in July.

REUTERS

 

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 02:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Euro zone bond yields hold steady near six-month highs

[LONDON] Germany's 10-year government bond yield held steady near six-month highs on Friday after rising economic...

Dec 21, 2019 02:09 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan pressed by Senate Democrats on racial discrimination reports

[WASHINGTON] A group of five US senators sent a letter on Thursday to JPMorgan Chase & Co., asking it to explain...

Dec 21, 2019 01:41 PM
Transport

Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's US$420 take-private offer

[BENGALURU] Shares of Tesla Inc hit a fresh record high for the third straight session on Friday, and were just US$7...

Dec 21, 2019 01:26 PM
Technology

Twitter, Facebook target state-linked accounts made to manipulate

[WASHINGTON] Facebook and Twitter on Friday said they had blocked multiple government-backed manipulation operations...

Dec 21, 2019 12:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Swiss regulator orders independent probe of Credit Suisse spying scandal

[GENEVA] Switzerland's market watchdog said Friday it ordered an independent investigation into Credit Suisse's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly