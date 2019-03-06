You are here

Home > Stocks

China's worst banking stock last year is the best performer this year

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 12:06 PM

file7436yax5zsx49o2wfq6.jpg
Ping An Bank Co., China's worst banking stock last year, is now the best performer as investors bet that the lender's strength in retail banking will shelter it from the nation's economic slowdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Ping An Bank Co., China's worst banking stock last year, is now the best performer as investors bet that the lender's strength in retail banking will shelter it from the nation's economic slowdown.

Shares of Ping An Bank rose 39 per cent in 2019, the biggest gain on the CSI 300 Banks Index, erasing last year's 29 per cent loss. The rally stoked demand for its 26 billion yuan (US$3.9 billion) convertible bond sale, which received orders for nearly 1,400 times the amount on offer. Analysts say the bull run may yet continue.

While Chinese banks are benefiting across the board from policy makers' pledge for capital and regulatory support, Ping An Bank and China Merchants Bank Co. are being particularly rewarded for their focus on retail banking. The Shenzhen-based lenders dominate the sector, where competition is less fierce and returns higher than those in corporate lending.

"Investors are willing to pay a premium to retail banking especially in the economic downturn because it's less cyclical than wholesale banking," said Liao Chenkai, a Shanghai-based analyst at Capital Securities Ltd. "Ping An and China Merchants Bank have a lot in common. But the latter trades at a much higher premium, which I believe reflects its fair value, so that means Ping An shares can go up more."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China Merchants Bank, known as the nation's king of retail-banking, traded at 1.6 times its forecast price to book, compared with about one for Ping An Bank and the banking gauge's average level of 0.8, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tianfeng Securities Co. estimates that return on risk-weighted assets for China Merchants Bank's retail operation was 3.7 per cent, compared with 2.6 per cent for the overall business.

Ping An Bank began transitioning from corporate to consumer banking in late 2016, years later than China Merchants Bank, when retail contributed just 41 per cent of its profit. The share rose to 68 per cent by September 2018, and Ping An Bank's bad-loan ratio of its retail operations stood at 1.05 per cent, lower than the 2.49 per cent for corporate lending. Yet, Ping An Bank's return on equity, a key measure of profitability, is 11 per cent, below the sector's average of 13.3 per cent, as it continues the transition.

"By providing earnings stability and being less capital consuming, retail banking is the bright spot," Tianfeng analysts led by Liao Zhiming wrote in a recent note.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab

Must Read

file7217qce98v71ahp66b8p.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

Grab considers raising more funds after US$4.5b financing round

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China remains key market for local firms, says Enterprise Singapore

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening