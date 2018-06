Shares in Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE collapsed by 39 per cent as trading in the company resumed after it reached a settlement with the United States over its handling of a sanctions violation.

The firm dived 39.22 per cent to HK$15.56 in the first few minutes of trade, having suspended trading in April, when Washington banned US companies from selling goods to it for seven years.

AFP