Chinese bargain-hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Shanghai
AS United States investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing US President Donald Trump, bargain-hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban.
Mr Trump signed an...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes