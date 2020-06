Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com jumped 5.75 per cent higher on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, after raising almost US$4 billion in an initial public offering that was the world's second biggest this year.

The firm opened at HK$239, compared with its listing price of HK$226.

