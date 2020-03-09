You are here

Home > Stocks

Derivatives trading hits record high in Feb on Covid-19 concerns: SGX

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 2:45 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX) derivatives daily average volume (DDAV) hit a record high in February at 1.2 million contracts, according to its latest market statistics report.

DDVA includes equities, foreign exchange and commodities. Total volume for the month was up 32 per cent year on year to 24 million contracts, close to a high set in May 2019 during a period of heightened trade tensions. 

Equity index futures rose 26 per cent to 17.8 million from a year ago, while FX futures was up 52 per cent year on year to 2.4 million. Commodity derivative volume climbed 64 per cent to 2.4 million.

In Singapore, the total securities market turnover rose 44 per cent year on year to S$27.5 billion in February. Securities daily average value was up 30 per cent to S$1.4 billion year on year.

The Straits Times Index posted negative 4.4 per cent in total returns or negative 6.5 per cent in US dollar terms.

SEE ALSO

Singapore banks extend slump in afternoon session; Sibor falls

The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on SGX surged to S$356 million, more than three times the S$103 million recorded a year ago. This was the highest since August 2018.

SGX said that diversification across multiple asset classes boosted the ETF market amid volatility. The combined trading turnover for "safe haven" assets like gold and bond ETFs was at S$169 million, up six times year on year.

Total equity and debt fundraising were up 75 per cent to S$75.6 billion in February from a year ago.

In February, the bourse saw the listing of Elite Commercial Reit, a UK-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), on the mainboard. It also saw the listing of Russian agricultural company Don Agro on the Catalist.

Both newly-listed companies opened above their initial public offering prices and have continued to trade higher, SGX said.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks extend slump in afternoon session; Sibor falls

SHARES of Singapore banks extended their slump in the afternoon trading session, with the Singapore interbank offer...

Mar 9, 2020 02:58 PM
SME

Hesitation to digitalise causing Singapore SMEs to lose competitiveness

APPREHENSION about digitalisation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore is causing them to...

Mar 9, 2020 02:55 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia names new anti-graft agency chief to lead 1MDB probe

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has appointed Azam Baki to lead its anti-graft agency after the previous chief stepped down...

Mar 9, 2020 02:32 PM
Stocks

Gulf stock markets plunge at open on oil price crash

[DUBAI] Gulf markets fell sharply in early trade on Monday, led by Dubai and Kuwait, as investors panicked, reacting...

Mar 9, 2020 02:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold wavers after topping US$1,700 amid market mayhem

[SINGAPORE] Gold retreated in volatile trading after turmoil in the oil market, the spread of the coronavirus,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.