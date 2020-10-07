Europe: Banks steal spotlight, help shares erase loses

You are here

Wed, Oct 07, 2020

European stocks stretched their gains for a fourth session on Tuesday, with banks surging more than 3 per cent over growing hopes for a US stimulus package, a Brexit trade deal as well as upbeat German data.
After shedding as much as 0.5 per cent at one point, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index gradually erased the losses to close 0.1 per cent higher.

Europe's banking index hit its highest level in almost three weeks, as rising US Treasury yields - a benchmark for global borrowing costs - hit multi-month highs, supporting lenders on both sides of the Atlantic.

Aside from banks, sectors considered more exposed to the economic cycle, namely travel & leisure, oil & gas, automakers and insurers, rose between 1 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

Global markets saw a relief rally on Monday on reassurances about US President Donald Trump's improving health after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, as well as political progress towards more fiscal stimulus measures.

"Stock markets have been dominated by indecision this week, with the US indices following their European counterparts in what looks like a distinct end to the 'Trump left hospital' bounce," wrote IG's Joshua Mahony.

Technology and healthcare stocks, among the top performers in Europe this year, slid about 0.9 per cent, weighing on the Stoxx 600.

Wall Street technology majors also came under pressure after news that the US House of Representatives' antitrust report on Big Tech firms contained a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies.

Germany's DAX jumped 0.6 per cent as data showed orders for German-made goods rose 4.5 per cent in August, more than expected, boosting hopes for a robust third quarter in Europe's largest economy after the coronavirus shock.

Britain's midcap index, composed of stocks exposed to the UK economy, jumped 1.2 per cent after sources told Reuters that Britain and the EU were close to agreement on reciprocal social security rights for their citizens after Brexit.

Puma slid 1.1 per cent after French luxury group Kering said it had completed the sale of a 5.9 per cent stake in the German sportswear group.

Swiss technology accessories maker Logitech fell 5.1 per cent after Apple stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals.

French waste and water firm Suez jumped 4.6 per cent after rival Veolia succeeded in buying a large stake in the company from power group Engie.

REUTERS

