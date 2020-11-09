You are here

Europe: Biden's victory sends stock markets rallying

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 4:27 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets shot higher at the start of trading on Monday after Joe Biden won the US presidential election.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.5 per cent to 5,997.28 points following strong gains across Asia overnight.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rallied 1.7 per cent to 12,697.15 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 1.5 per cent to 5,032.68.

AFP

