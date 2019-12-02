You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: China factory data drives up shares

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 4:30 PM

file6ud5zweeqah14f4loep0.jpg
European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive sectors such as miners, oil and gas, as well as automakers.
Bloomberg

[BRUSSELS] European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive sectors such as miners, oil and gas, as well as automakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 per cent by 0813 GMT, led by a 1.2 per cent gain for China-exposed miners, while rising oil prices helped the energy sector up 0.5 per cent.

Optimism spilled over from Asian markets as a private business survey showed factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded at the quickest pace in almost three years in November, with solid increases in output and new orders.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday following forecast-beating Chinese factory data that helped...

Dec 2, 2019 04:14 PM
Garage

Supply chain solutions startup DiMuto secures investment from SGInnovate

SINGAPORE-BASED startup DiMuto, which provides end-to-end supply chain visibility for the fruits industry, has...

Dec 2, 2019 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

S-Reits unlikely to face significant price corrections in low rate environment: Credit Suisse

THE risk that Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) face significant price corrections in the coming...

Dec 2, 2019 03:55 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday on positive China factory activity numbers, although weak...

Dec 2, 2019 03:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Chaswood proposes to issue S$50m in 1% convertible notes

CHASWOOD Resources is proposing to issue S$50 million worth of 1 per cent convertible notes due 2022 to private...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly