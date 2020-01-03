You are here

Europe: China stimulus, trade progress help shares mark strong start to decade

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 6:02 AM

Fresh monetary stimulus in Beijing and growing Sino-US trade optimism helped European shares stay close to record highs on Thursday with banks and technology stocks leading a broad-based rally.
[BENGALURU] Fresh monetary stimulus in Beijing and growing Sino-US trade optimism helped European shares stay close to record highs on Thursday with banks and technology stocks leading a broad-based rally.

Riding the high tide across global markets, the pan-European stocks index Stoxx 600 jumped 0.9 per cent after declining for two straight sessions when caution crept in about how long a US-China trade truce would last.

But US President Donald Trump brightened the mood on Tuesday by saying the Phase 1 agreement would be signed on Jan 15 at the White House.

"There is an ongoing view from the market that 2020 may feel better than 2019 did," said Will James, deputy head of European equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "There is more of a value bias to the market (given the) positive noise around trade."

Lenders were on a tear, up 1.9 per cent at their highest in nearly eight months, followed by the technology sector that was driven by gains in trade-sensitive chip stocks.

China-exposed mining and auto shares were also among the biggest gainers along with industrials which were lifted by a 2.3 per cent jump in Airbus after it edged out Boeing to become the world's biggest planemaker.

That lifted the wider French index 1.1 per cent. Bank-heavy Spanish and Italian indices gained the most in the region, up around 1.4 per cent each, while German shares posted their best day in one month, shrugging off figures that showed the manufacturing sector contracted further in December.

Euro zone stocks jumped 1.2 per cent on Thursday despite latest data showing factory activity in the bloc contracting for the eleventh straight month.

The benchmark European Stoxx 600 index ended last year with its biggest annual gain since the global financial crisis on easing recession fears and a loose monetary policy by some of the world's biggest central banks.

Signalling that it stood pat to boost a slowing economy, China's central bank on Wednesday lowered the reserve requirement ratio for banks for the eighth time since 2018, with the latest cut freeing up around 800 billion yuan (S$155 billion).

London-listed shares climbed 0.8 per cent. The other key date this month for European markets will be Jan 31 - the deadline for Britain's exit from the European Union. Higher volatility during this period will also stem from companies starting to report fourth-quarter results and expectations for 2020.

Missing out on the broader rally, Tullow Oil shares fell 6.8 per cent an on doubts over commercial viability of a reservoir in its newly struck oil well in offshore Guyana.

REUTERS

