You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Cocktail of trade worries, poor data, Brexit hit shares

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 6:07 AM

BP_Europe_240519_14.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares sank on Thursday as the latest round of US-China trade friction and a soft set of business surveys sapped investors' risk appetite, while pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa to quit added to Brexit concerns.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.4 per cent lower, with Germany's traditionally trade-sensitive DAX down 1.8 per cent, while Italian shares slumped more than 2 per cent.

As investors worried the US-China trade feud was fast turning into a technology-focused cold war, the latest evidence of its impact on growth came from Germany.

A survey on Thursday showed business morale in Germany deteriorated more than expected in May as confidence in the services sector worsened, suggesting Europe's largest economy is losing steam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The key takeaway is that the engine of the eurozone economy, Germany, may still be struggling," Marc C. Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex wrote in a note.

Euro zone business growth was also weaker than expected in May, data showed.

Europe's auto sector index, among the most exposed to trade tensions, fell nearly 3 per cent to an over three-month low, while energy stocks led losses with a 3.3 per cent fall, tracking oil prices lower.

In Italy, the banks index has slipped 20 per cent from mid-April peak, confirming that the battered sector is in bear market, amid renewed worries about a showdown between Rome and Brussels over the euro-zone's No. 3 economy's budget.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 slumped 1.4 per cent and its exporter-heavy components shrugged off the benefit of a slide in the pound to four-month lows on Brexit woes.

Prime Minister May clung to power on Thursday after her final Brexit gambit backfired, overshadowing a European election that has shown a United Kingdom still riven over its divorce from the EU.

"With both Brexit uncertainties and US-China trade tensions threatening to inflict more damage on the EU economy, any post-election reprieve... would likely prove short-lived," said Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at online trading platform FXTM.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600 were shares of Royal Mail that hit record low as the threat of renationalisation took its toll.

Deutsche Bank also touched an all-time low. Its chief executive promised "tough cutbacks" at its underperforming investment bank as he battled to convince shareholders he can turn around Germany's biggest lender.

Shares of Daimler, Commerzbank, trading ex-dividend, were also down sharply.

At the other end, Merlin Entertainments led gains on the benchmark, up 7.5 per cent after activist shareholder ValueAct urged the Madame Tussauds owner to go private and said the company could be valued about 20 per cent more than its current price.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BT_20190524_STHENG24_3790626.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

DPM Heng, China's Premier Li meet, discuss ways to deepen cooperation

BT_20190524_TSECHELON24_3790657.jpg
May 24, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia startup ecosystem 'still has runway'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening