Europe: Equities extend gains at open

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 3:50 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets opened higher Thursday, gaining more traction from a huge EU coronavirus recovery package and growing optimism over reopening economies.

In initial deals, London's FTSE 100 index marched 0.4 per cent higher to 6,171.31 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.5 per cent to 4,711.65 points and in Frankfurt the DAX also added 0.5 per cent to 11,716.27 points.

The region's bourses had already vaulted higher on Wednesday after EU leaders unveiled a vast US$825-billion proposal to the European Parliament and member states.

If passed, the deal - which aims to help the worst-affected countries with a mix of grants and loans - would be the biggest EU stimulus package ever.

AFP

