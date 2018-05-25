Europe: Equities rise at open

Bull and bear statues are pictured outside Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. European stocks advanced at the open on Friday, rebounding from the previous day's losses that were sparked by US President Donald Trump's decision to axe a summit with North Korea.

[LONDON] European stocks advanced at the open on Friday, rebounding from the previous day's losses that were sparked by US President Donald Trump's decision to axe a summit with North Korea.

In initial London deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose nearly 0.4 per cent at 7,744.40 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.4 per cent to 5,570.73 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained almost 0.5 per cent to 12,917.15 points.

However, Asian markets mostly fell one day after Trump shocked the world by pulling out of next month's historic summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

Nevertheless, the losses were tempered by hopes the talks can be rekindled, according to analysts.

AFP