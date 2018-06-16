You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Escalating trade dispute sinks shares

Sat, Jun 16, 2018 - 6:02 AM

[MILAN] European shares sank on Friday as a tariff dispute between the United States and China escalated, triggering a sharp selloff in trade-sensitive commodities stocks.

Thursday's European Central Bank meeting had led investors to push back expectations for an interest rate increase, spurring a rally across European stocks.

But on Friday US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports and Beijing threatened to respond in kind, stopping the market in its tracks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the day down 1 per cent but still sealed its strongest week in five, however, with investors comforted by the ECB's "dovish" taper of quantitative easing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Euro zone stocks enjoyed their best weekly gains in two and a half months, boosted in part by a sharp drop in the euro post-ECB.

In the previous three weeks, the Stoxx posted losses as investors were put off by worries over an anti-establishment government in Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, and concern over slowing growth in the region.

"We shouldn't overstate the nature of today's announcement as an escalation towards a fully-fledged trade war," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the UK chief investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

"Markets have taken the new tariffs in their stride so far, with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and the ECB's phasing out of quantitative easing both creating greater market interest."

Trade concerns did weigh on mining stocks on Friday, with the pan-European basic resources sector sinking 3.3 per cent in its worst daily fall since November 2016.

Banks were the biggest drag on the market, falling 1.9 per cent on souring sentiment over international trade and US-China relations.

Euro zone banks had already weakened on Thursday on disappointment that the ECB would keep interest rates ultra-low for longer, as banks' margins suffer from negative interest rates.

UBS, BBVA, BNP Paribas and Barclays were the biggest drags, falling 1.3 to 3 per cent.

Among single stocks, Rolls Royce jumped 7.6 per cent higher after saying it would exceed its 2020 guidance as it announced new ambitious mid-term goals.

The maker of engines for aircraft and ships has been in turnaround mode since 2015, and following a cost-saving plan announced on Thursday, said the foundation was in place for higher returns in future.

Its gains helped Europe's aerospace and defence index , which also benefits from strength in the dollar, reach a record high before falling back 0.1 per cent.

Plane maker Airbus also reached a record high, but ended the day down 0.9 per cent on the trade tariff fears.

Airbus and its US counterpart Boeing have been particularly sensitive to protectionist developments due to their deep and broad global supply chains.

A rare gainer, Tesco rose 1.9 per cent after Britain's largest retailer said a drive to lower prices had boosted its quarterly sales, in a warning for rivals three years after the firm embarked on a turnaround programme.

French tele-services provider Teleperformance jumped 5.8 per cent to a record high after agreeing to buy India-based Intelenet from US private equity firm Blackstone for US$1 billion.

Speciality pharmaceuticals firm Indivior sank 27 per cent, leading losers on the Stoxx, after rival Dr Reddy's Laboratories received US approval to launch a generic version of its key opioid-addiction treatment.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Former UOB personal banker jailed for cheating, forgery; clients lost S$500,000
4 All valid applicants for Astrea IV Class A-1 bond receive allocation
5 More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_JQAI_3472589.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Startups

Singapore businesses not using AI either fear it or don't get it

BT_20180616_KREMERGE15_3472613.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Real Estate

Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11

Jun 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump targets tariffs on China goods, vows more if needed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening