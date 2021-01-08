You are here

Europe: Frankfurt stocks open at record high as Europe rises

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 4:43 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets extended the week's strong rally Friday, with Frankfurt opening at a record high.

Traders are putting their faith in vaccine rollouts to get economies up and running once more, helping to offset worries about a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 per cent to 14,106.60 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.7 per cent to 5,711.58.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 per cent to 6,881.83 points.

AFP

