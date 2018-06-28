You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Fresh optimism on trade lifts shares

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 6:12 AM

GERMANY-FINANCE-STOCK-MARKETS-EUROPE-101541.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Relief that the trading dispute between China and the United States was on course to de-escalate pushed European shares higher on Wednesday after a start in negative territory.

Fears over higher global barriers to trade had initially sent European stocks to 11-week lows but the Trump's administration decision to use an existing, but strengthened, security review for investments in technologies, rather than China specific restrictions, fuelled optimism.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.7 per cent higher as Wall Street opened higher, also boosted by the news.

"Firmly strapped into the trade war rollercoaster, the markets saw a chunky upswing on Wednesday afternoon as Trump appeared to pull back from the brink", said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst for Spreadex.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy stocks added the most points to the index as crude prices climbed on supply disruption in Canada and after US officials told importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November.

BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell rose 3.3 per cent, 2 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Industrials Airbus and Siemens which had been big drags on the index as investors priced in a more difficult trade environment for big exporters, rebounded with rises of 2.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Autos stocks also made a come-back in the black, up 0.2 per cent and drove Germany's DAX up 0.9 per cent.

Imerys shares rose 4 per cent after analysts at Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the mineral extracting and processing company to "outperform" from "neutral".

Shares in French oil storage and distribution company Rubis fell 5.1 per cent after Berenberg cut the stock to "hold" from "buy, saying weakness in the oil storage business is likely to persist in the short- to medium-term.

Despite the change of mood on Wednesday, investors have overall been pulling billions out of European stocks and shifting into US stocks in recent weeks as trade tensions ratcheted up.

A global investor confidence index by State Street dropped in June, with the decline in sentiment largely driven by a significant fall in European investors' confidence.

"Right now the environment is more positive for US stocks but that could change fairly quickly," said Invesco's Hooper, adding: "One of the key themes this year is rotation of leadership."

Analysts have been upgrading their earnings expectations for European stocks in the past weeks despite building trade tensions.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

BT_20180628_NAJIB28_3483888.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian police to quiz Najib and wife soon over haul of riches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening