You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: FTSE 100 recovers, driven by defensives, as trade nerves ebb

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 6:15 AM

GERMANY-FINANCE-STOCK-MARKETS-EUROPE-101541.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British shares bounced back on Thursday, driven by financial and consumer stocks, as investor worries eased and another bid for pay-TV firm Sky boosted its stock.

The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.8 per cent at 7,651.33 points, almost recovering all of Wednesday's losses after the release of further US tariff plans, as attention shifted to an earnings season expected to deliver solid growth.

Index gains were driven by financials, consumer stocks and Sky, which rose after the latest bid in a battle between Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire it.

Sky gained 3.4 per cent after Comcast made a 14.75 pound per share counter-bid, exceeding a Twenty-First Century Fox offer. The gains pushed the pay-TV stock to its highest since the dotcom bubble.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While a counter-bid is possible, we do not view Sky at 15 pounds as an attractive proposition and view the bidding war as lacking sufficient momentum to support Sky above its current price (3 per cent above the leading bid)," said Macquarie analysts, downgrading the stock to "neutral".

The FTSE 100 was helped in part by its weighting in "defensive" sectors like consumer staples and healthcare, which have strong cash flows and big payouts and which investors turn to in times of uncertainty.

Tobacco company British American Tobacco and pharma stocks AstraZeneca and GSK were among the top boosts to the index.

Bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair rose 2.5 per cent, with traders citing relief after England was knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia.

Oddschecker estimated bookmakers could lose 100 million pounds if England won the World Cup.

Paddy Power peer GVC also gained two per cent.

Among smaller stocks, ASOS shares sank 10.5 per cent after the online fashion retailer missed forecasts for sales growth in its latest trading period and said full-year growth would likely be at the lower end of its guidance.

"The key disappointment is EU, where revenue growth slowed to 23 per cent in constant currency," said Berenberg analysts. "UK performance remained very strong, which is positive ... given this is ASOS' most mature and strongest market."

Computacenter shares jumped 9.3 per cent to the top of the FTSE mid-caps index after the IT services firm said it expected full-year results to be "comfortably in excess" of its prior forecasts.

Overall analysts have been upgrading their earnings expectations for the FTSE 100 in recent weeks, a good omen for companies' performance though the upward revisions also set a higher hurdle for earnings to beat.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

lckgic21.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening