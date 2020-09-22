You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: FTSE 100 sinks over 3% on lockdown fears, banks slide

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 6:12 AM

rk_DAX_220920.jpg
The FTSE 100 marked its worst day in more than three months on Monday as HSBC and Standard Chartered slid on reports the banks were among those that moved allegedly illicit funds, while travel stocks plummeted on fears of more coronavirus-related lockdowns.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The FTSE 100 marked its worst day in more than three months on Monday as HSBC and Standard Chartered slid on reports the banks were among those that moved allegedly illicit funds, while travel stocks plummeted on fears of more coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 sank 3.4 per cent to a two-week low, with British Airways-owner IAG plunging 12.1 per cent on news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pondering a second national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases.

An index of travel and leisure stocks, already among the biggest decliners this year, tumbled 5.2 per cent. The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 4 per cent to a seven-week low, with pub operators plunging on the possibility of new restrictions.

"Even if (the lockdowns) aren't as severe as those introduced in March, (they) will have a big economic impact,"said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

JPMorgan Asset Management's global market strategist, Mike Bell said the government's furlough scheme, or something similar, will have to be extended to prevent a significant rise in unemployment.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Lockdown worries knock stocks lower; HSBC tumbles

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A rally in UK stock markets has petered out this month as the spread of the novel coronavirus threatens a nascent business recovery, with banking stocks taking a further hit from the Bank of England's announcement that it was looking at negative interest rates.

The FTSE banking index fell another 5.3 per cent on Monday after media reports said lenders including Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

HSBC, already trading at decade lows, slid 5.3 per cent, while StanChart dropped nearly 6 per cent to its lowest since 1998. Barclays tumbled 5.4 per cent.

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce plunged 10.8 per cent to its lowest since 2004 after it confirmed it was considering a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion pounds (S$4.4 billion).

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration designates several US cities hotbeds of 'anarchy'

[NEW YORK] The Donald Trump administration on Monday declared the cities of New York, Seattle and Portland, Oregon...

Sep 22, 2020 07:06 AM
Life & Culture

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

[LOS ANGELES] Television's Emmys plummeted to yet another all-time ratings low, despite producers overcoming...

Sep 22, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres apologises over toxic workplace allegations

[NEW YORK] Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened the 18th season of her talk show that's been mired in controversy for...

Sep 22, 2020 06:56 AM
Transport

Airbus unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

[PARIS] Airbus has unveiled three visual concepts for "zero emission" airplanes to be powered by hydrogen.

Sep 22, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Theresa May says government putting UK integrity at risk, could damage Northern Ireland peace

[LONDON] Former British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that peace in Northern Ireland and the integrity...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.