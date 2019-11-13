You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: German data, earnings nudge stocks near 4-year highs; Madrid lags

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 6:03 AM

nz_EUROPESTOCKS_131119.jpg
European shares climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday as positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings lifted the mood, but Spanish stocks lagged after socialist and far-left parties joined forces to form a coalition.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday as positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings lifted the mood, but Spanish stocks lagged after socialist and far-left parties joined forces to form a coalition.

Frankfurt-listed shares rose 0.6 per cent to hover near a 22-month high after a ZEW survey showed the mood among German investors improved more than expected in November, suggesting a more favourable outlook after recent developments in trade conflicts.

The data comes ahead of German GDP numbers that are expected to show a technical recession for Europe's largest economy, which analysts say is mostly baked in by markets.

"Consensus is for a decline in GDP in Q3, but the expectation is that we're through the worst of it," said Rupert Thompson, head of research at Kingswood. "The ZEW numbers today may be important in terms of reinforcing that sentiment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, rose 0.4 per cent, trading just 2 per cent below its all-time highs hit in April 2015.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Defensive stocks help shares to end flat, London lags

The gains were led by telecoms stocks, which gained 1.4 per cent boosted by the world's second largest mobile operator Vodafone after it increased its full-year earnings guidance.

French mobile operator Iliad jumped 20% to the top of Stoxx 600, after announcing plans for a 1.4 billion euro (S$2.04 billion) share buyback guaranteed in full by founder Xavier Niel.

Among trade-sensitive chipmakers, Dialog Semiconductor took the spotlight, jumping 7 per cent after it lifted its gross and operating margin forecasts.

Infineon Technologies gained 6 per cent despite forecasting slower growth in the year ahead as analysts said the outlook suggests a strong recovery in the second half of 2020.

Among losers, Barry Callebaut's 6 per cent slide stood out, after investment firm Jacobs Holding said it was selling a 2.85 per cent stake in the company.

SPAIN LAGS

Spanish stocks underperformed the broader market to slip 0.9 per cent after the Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos reached a preliminary coalition deal to form a government following a weekend general election that delivered a highly fragmented parliament.

The unexpectedly fast preliminary agreement between two parties that recently refused to work together would require further steps, including bringing in smaller parties and agreeing cabinet positions.

Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Madrid-based brokerage Renta 4, said scepticism remains over whether the preliminary agreement would amount to a working government.

State-controlled lender Bankia, whose privatisation Podemos has been against, slipped 4.5 per cent after the coalition deal was announced.

All eyes will now turn to US President Donald Trump, set to speak to the Economic Club of New York later in the day, potentially offering clues on Phase One trade deal between the United States and China.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 06:54 AM
Consumer

'Historic' Disney+ streaming launch marred by glitches

[LOS ANGELES] Disney flung open its vast archive with the arrival of its much-hyped new television streaming service...

Nov 13, 2019 06:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Chilean peso drops to historic low amid weeks-long crisis

[SANTIAGO] Chile's currency dropped more than three per cent on Tuesday to a record low of 784 pesos to the dollar...

Nov 13, 2019 06:46 AM
Technology

Facebook messaging apps getting unified payment system

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday said it is consolidating the system that handles payments at the social network...

Nov 13, 2019 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step toward 2020 run

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called on Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020...

Nov 13, 2019 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

British security officials play down cyber attack on Labour Party

[LONDON] British security officials said on Tuesday that an attempted cyber attack on the main opposition Labour...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly