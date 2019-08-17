You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: German stimulus hopes pull European shares from 6-month lows

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 5:53 AM

nz_EUROPESTOCKS_170819.jpg
European shares rebounded from six-months lows on Friday, ending a tumultuous week on a positive note as hopes of fiscal stimulus from Germany lifted sentiment and sparked a rally in the battered banks sector, helping them post their best day in four and a half months.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares rebounded from six-months lows on Friday, ending a tumultuous week on a positive note as hopes of fiscal stimulus from Germany lifted sentiment and sparked a rally in the battered banks sector, helping them post their best day in four and a half months.

Germany's right-left coalition government would be prepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possible recession, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

Germany's DAX, pressured of late by fears of a slide into recession as trade tensions between the United States and China flare up, rose 1.3 per cent, and German bonds came off lows after the report.

"The market is appearing to have some confidence that Germany will actually conduct some amount of fiscal stimulus while being on the brink of recession," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This would be awfully encouraging. You could potentially see money rotate out of the US and into Europe considering the divergence of performance and valuation we've had in the two developed markets."

Banks, which have lost nearly 8 per cent this month pressured by tumbling bond yields, were the top gainers on Friday up 2.4 per cent to log their best session since early April.

With all other sectors also in the black, the pan-European stocks benchmark rose 1.2 per cent, adding to morning gains when stimulus hopes from Beijing had supported risk appetite.

The index, however, extended losses to a third straight week, down 0.5 per cent, as worrying headlines of a global recession kept investors on edge, largely because of the trade drama.

Central bank stimulus hopes also added to the optimism after European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn's comments on Thursday fuelled expectations for aggressive ECB easing soon.

The tech sector rose 1.7 per cent propped up by chipmaker stocks after solid earnings from Nvidia and chip gear maker Applied Materials.

AMS, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics rose between 1.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent.

While all major indexes in Europe rose more than 1 per cent, Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 finished up 0.7 per cent, lagging slightly after an outage at the London Stock Exchange due to a technical glitch cut trading short by almost two hours.

In corporate news, specialty chemicals company IMCD slumped 15 per cent to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after it reported weaker-than-expected organic sales in the second quarter.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

nz_sgexports_170825.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly