You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Industrials help shares shrug off China data

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 3:59 PM

file70e5oo5b3us24fsr9bf.jpg
The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.2 per cent by 0725 GMT, in line with Germany's DAX, which is heavily exposed to China.
AFP

[LONDON] Strong industrials and pharma stocks helped European shares make hesitant gains on Monday while data showing slowing economic growth from China kept a lid on the market's progress.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.2 per cent by 0725 GMT, in line with Germany's DAX, which is heavily exposed to China.

Basic resources and autos were among the worst-performing sectors as they are both reliant on solid Chinese growth, but industrials merger speculation helped outweigh the overall negative impact of the data.

The top European mover was drugmaker Indivior, jumping 26 per cent after a US court blocked India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories from selling generic versions of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Elevator firm Kone drove gains among industrials, with a 1.7 per cent gain after a report that the Finnish company and Germany's Thyssenkrupp had held merger talks on their elevator operations. Thyssenkrupp rose 0.8 per cent.

Shares in French technology consultancy firm Altran climbed 3.8 per cent after Friday's 30 per cent plunge on the discovery of forged orders at its recently acquired US business Aricent.

Broker recommendations also moved some stocks.

French publisher Lagardere rose 4.2 per cent after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to overweight, while British software firm Micro Focus fell 4 per cent after a Credit Suisse downgrade to underweight.

In the UK market, Debenhams shares fell 5.6 per cent after a Sunday Times report said credit insurers had cut cover for suppliers to the department store, which has issued three profit warnings this year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
5 STB slaps Asiatravel.com with suspension notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGinflation_160718_54.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo reprimands Dapai and its executives for false statements, other breaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening