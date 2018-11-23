You are here

Europe: Italian stocks lead Europe in recovery driven by banks, technology

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 4:45 PM

European shares climbed modestly at the end of a volatile week, with banks and technology stocks, which have been hit hard by growth worries, leading the way, while Italian stocks rallied as bond yields fell.
[LONDON] European shares climbed modestly at the end of a volatile week, with banks and technology stocks, which have been hit hard by growth worries, leading the way, while Italian stocks rallied as bond yields fell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 managed a 0.2 per cent gain by 0830 GMT, while Italy's FTSE MIB outperformed with a 0.8 per cent rise.

Italian banks climbed after a press report that Italy's EU Affairs Minister Paolo Savona is considering resigning over the government's decision to challenge European Union budget rules. Savona denied the report.

The banks index climbed 2 per cent as bond yields slid, boosting lenders who have large sovereign bond portfolios.

Banco BPM shares rose 3.1 per cent, while Mediobanca, Unicredit, UBI Banca, and Intesa Sanpaolo gained 1.3 to 1.8 percent.

Renault shares climbed 3.2 per cent in a modest recovery after the carmaker dropped 8.4 per cent on Monday when CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct.

Ericsson shares rose 2.1 per cent and Nokia climbed 1.3 per cent as traders saw a positive read-across from a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. government is asking allies to shun telecoms equipment from China's Huawei.

Earnings disappointments drove the biggest losses on the STOXX.

Shares in stone wool insulation maker Rockwool dropped 8.4 per cent after its third-quarter results.

German industrial machinery group GEA fell 8.6 per cent after it cut its outlook for 2018 cashflow margin.

M&A was a driver in the small-cap space where UK-listed regional airline Flybe surged 19 per cent after Sky News reported Virgin Atlantic is in talks to acquire it.

