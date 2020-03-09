You are here

Europe: London, Frankfurt stocks slump 8%; Paris sinks 4%

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 4:27 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] The British and German stock markets slumped over 8 per cent and French equities shed 4 per cent in opening deals on Monday in a fierce selloff rooted in crashing oil prices.

In initial deals, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies tanked 8.2 per cent at 5,935.21 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 8.1 per cent to 10,607.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 4.2 per cent to 4,921.91. In Milan, the FTSE MIB was down just 0.3 per cent at 20,731.29 points.

AFP

